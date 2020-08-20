HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,534 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $118,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,439,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,230,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,869 shares of company stock worth $895,356. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.