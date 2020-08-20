HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $57,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 7,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 89,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,106. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $289.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.47.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.