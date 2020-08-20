HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,761 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $56,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on APD shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

NYSE APD traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $286.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,839. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $299.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.34.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

