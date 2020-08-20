HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 524,334 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $89,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.10. 5,664,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.