HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,343 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $63,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 124.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,554 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,331,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,419,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $232.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day moving average is $196.53. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $233.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

