HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 51,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $101,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $159.55. 2,292,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,805. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.