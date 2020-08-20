HighTower Advisors LLC Has $102 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,494,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,624 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $102,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 262.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 376,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 272,552 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.09. 2,213,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,407. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.