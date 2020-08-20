HighTower Advisors LLC Has $133.36 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,160 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $133,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,057,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,900. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

