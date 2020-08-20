HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $68,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41,127.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,377 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,138 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after purchasing an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 522,120 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $313.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,470. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

