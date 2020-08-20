HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 53,802 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $58,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,454,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 23,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,825,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,796,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

