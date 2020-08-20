HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 55,386 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 809,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $34,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. 3,643,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

