HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 84,927 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,927 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.7% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $121,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Intel stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.17. 54,963,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,604,148. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

