HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 38,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.92. 2,080,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $195.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.13.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

