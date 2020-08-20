Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 437,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,600,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,776. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

