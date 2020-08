Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 65.2% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 437,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $81,600,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,520,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,776. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $290.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

