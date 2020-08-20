Hunter Westbrook Buys 3,500 Shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hunter Westbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,107. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 937,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 78.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 83,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hometrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

