HyperDAO (HDAO) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.86 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $8.86 million and approximately $603,888.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.87 or 0.01752214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00194371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00144890 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,969,974 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

