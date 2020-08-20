Iconic Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.64 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 114.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $3,939.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded 213.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00005975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00134851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.01748523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00194890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00143024 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,994,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,958,812 tokens. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

