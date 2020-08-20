Insider Selling: Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells 860 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $107,121.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OSTK stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $122.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,864,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,732. Overstock.com Inc has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.61 and a beta of 4.42.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OSTK shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $3,017,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,772,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after acquiring an additional 300,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 278,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

