Insider Selling: Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells 1,680 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,680 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $58,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $45,659.13.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.77. 191,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Quanterix Corp has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $995.13 million, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,337,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,614,000 after buying an additional 211,947 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 32.0% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 269,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 65,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

