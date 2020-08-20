Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 4.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.17. 54,886,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,603,672. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

