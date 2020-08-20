Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.8% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,902 shares of company stock worth $11,279,558. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.75. 3,332,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,380. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

