International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 3.2% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Stephens began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $120.69. 852,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.