Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.5% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.89.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.06. 1,081,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.39 and its 200-day moving average is $279.13. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $320.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

