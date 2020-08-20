iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 562.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USHY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 709,990 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.