iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.76. 1,139,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,883,945. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

