iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,773,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973,745 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $532,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,357,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,058,000 after buying an additional 5,432,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,577,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,562,000 after buying an additional 424,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,192,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $596,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,520. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $217.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

