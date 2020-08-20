iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,321 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $227.11. 373,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,591. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.54 and a 1 year high of $229.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.