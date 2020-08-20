iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Cut by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $883,399,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,654 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,607.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,817,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,862. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.88. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $341.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.