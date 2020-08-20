iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 93,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $339.66. 1,801,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,862. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $341.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

