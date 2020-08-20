iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Holdings Reduced by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.70% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

IAK stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $57.80. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,536. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $75.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

