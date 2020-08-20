Ithaka Group LLC Acquires 1,398 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,602 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 4.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,079,376 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $16.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $478.48. 2,479,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,373. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $479.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.13. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

