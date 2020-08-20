Ithaka Group LLC Buys 3,080 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ithaka Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 6.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $44,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Mastercard stock traded up $4.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,965,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.95 and its 200 day moving average is $292.03. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

