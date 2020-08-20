Ithaka Group LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 2.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Facebook by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,627,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,780 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In other Facebook news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,182. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,254,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,547,900. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average of $211.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.