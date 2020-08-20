Ithaka Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ithaka Group LLC boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,934 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.0% of Ithaka Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $354.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $17,682,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,202. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.29.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.