James R. Larson Buys 18,008 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Director James R. Larson purchased 18,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $20,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,465 shares in the company, valued at $105,184.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 91,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,450. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. CSI Compressco LP has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.15 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

CCLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSI Compressco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 28.9% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 164,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

