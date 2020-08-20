Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.26 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001819 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00134851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.01748523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00194890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00143024 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.