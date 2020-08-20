Jean C. Halle Sells 5,000 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Director Jean C. Halle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,778.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,096. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $524.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APEI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in American Public Education by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in American Public Education by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 23.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

