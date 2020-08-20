Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

JMPLY stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.72. 2,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit