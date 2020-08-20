Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.72. 2,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.66. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $85.03. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.