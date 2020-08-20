Jose E. Rivera Sells 5,615 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $117,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jose E. Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 15th, Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $127,460.50.
  • On Tuesday, May 26th, Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $119,094.15.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 438,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after buying an additional 147,068 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

