Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

NYSE KEYS traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $102.82. 2,529,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,240. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.89.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

