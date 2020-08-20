Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,323. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

