Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.57. 746,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,322. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

