Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.