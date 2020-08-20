KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Up 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 27.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $104.52 million and $8.96 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00010913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00136132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.87 or 0.01752214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00194371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00144890 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000161 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,728,394 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,728,394 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.