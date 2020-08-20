Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Receives $86.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.59. 182,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.71.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $278,473.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,203.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,845 shares of company stock worth $1,137,213 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 646.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 52.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.