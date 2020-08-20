Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,169 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.