Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 495 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $16.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $478.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $479.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.13. The firm has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock worth $38,079,376. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

