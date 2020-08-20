Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $253,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amgen by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $790,088 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $238.73. 1,172,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.91. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $141.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

