Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $262,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after buying an additional 7,164,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $83,381,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $25.10. 49,248,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,296,828. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

