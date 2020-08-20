Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $313.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,619,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $324.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.81 and a 200-day moving average of $285.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,186 shares of company stock valued at $36,658,101. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

